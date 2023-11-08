Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 886,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

