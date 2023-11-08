Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2953 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
Shares of Globe Telecom stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $33.25.
About Globe Telecom
