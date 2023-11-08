Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.01

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 122105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

