Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gogo Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 142,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,369,000 after buying an additional 765,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gogo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 697,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gogo by 2,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 685,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gogo
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.