Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.45. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 464,576 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

The company has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

