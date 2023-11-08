Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.45. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 464,576 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

