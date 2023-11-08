Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.