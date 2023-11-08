Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Gold Fields Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.78.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.