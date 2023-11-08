Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Shares Down 38.3%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 38.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 163,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,147% from the average daily volume of 13,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

