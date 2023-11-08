GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.83 million.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at GoPro

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

