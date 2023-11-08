GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

GPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

Insider Activity at GoPro

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $476.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 153.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

