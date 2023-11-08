Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GRC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

