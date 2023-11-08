Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Down 2.1 %

GHM opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Graham has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Graham by 43.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Graham by 297.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHM. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHM

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.