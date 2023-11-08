Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Graham has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Graham by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on GHM

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.