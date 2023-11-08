Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

