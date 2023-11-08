Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 234.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

