Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 192,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $637,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.