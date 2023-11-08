Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,656 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $279.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

