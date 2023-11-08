Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stake Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.53% of Griffon worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

