Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.44. Groupon had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $465.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at $1,987,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.