Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.24 and last traded at $133.01. 68,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 68,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.7 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $2.1322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 42.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.