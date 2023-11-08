Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading Up 3.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.26 and last traded at $235.26. Approximately 15,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.46.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day moving average of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

