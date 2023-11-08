GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

