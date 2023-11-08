GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in GSK by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

