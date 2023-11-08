Guardian Capital Group (GCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The firm had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
GCG opened at C$41.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.42. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
