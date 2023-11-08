Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.65. Guild shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 1,054 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $650.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

