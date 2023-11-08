GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
NYSE GXO opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $67.57.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.