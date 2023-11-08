GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

