Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 1,185 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. 23,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.84, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

