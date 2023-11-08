Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 1,420 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,702. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

