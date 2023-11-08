Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

