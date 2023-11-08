Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 220.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Community Bank System by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $691,852.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,710 shares of company stock worth $242,882. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

