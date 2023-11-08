Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,846. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

