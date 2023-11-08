Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $263,837,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.78. 478,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.45 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

