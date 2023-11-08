Hamel Associates Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

