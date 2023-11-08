Hamel Associates Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 281,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. 563,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

