Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.61. 252,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.