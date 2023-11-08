Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.36. 112,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

