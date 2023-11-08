Hamel Associates Inc. Has $792,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 82,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

