Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,177. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

