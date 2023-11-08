Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $185.86. 129,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,882. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.