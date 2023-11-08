Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,422. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

