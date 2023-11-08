Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diageo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DEO traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.77. The company had a trading volume of 95,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $191.93.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

