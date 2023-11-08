Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.45. 93,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,033. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $260.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

