Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NTRS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 29,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.