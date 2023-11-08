Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 273,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,386. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

