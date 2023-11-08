Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 430 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,556. The stock has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.03.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.