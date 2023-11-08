Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.41. 289,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

