Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 445,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,268. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.