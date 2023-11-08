Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 630 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,288. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

