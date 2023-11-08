Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 7,115 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. 723,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.