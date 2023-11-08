Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 995 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $120.41. 59,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

